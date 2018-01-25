Ohio court to oversee giant online charter school’s closure

Thu. January 25, 2018 at 2:27p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Franklin County court will oversee the process of closing one of the nation’s largest online charter schools amid the e-school’s legal fight with the state over funding.

A judge has appointed an outside attorney to handle records and finances of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow and report back to the court.

ECOT’s educational operations have been suspended for its roughly 12,000 students, but the nonprofit corporation will continue to exist under the court arrangement. That leaves open the possibility of ECOT reopening if it wins its case being heard by the Ohio Supreme Court next month.

ECOT is challenging how state officials concluded the school was overpaid. The publicly funded e-school has been running out of money because the state started recouping tens of millions of dollars.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500