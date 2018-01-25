Ohio court to oversee giant online charter school’s closure

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Franklin County court will oversee the process of closing one of the nation’s largest online charter schools amid the e-school’s legal fight with the state over funding.

A judge has appointed an outside attorney to handle records and finances of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow and report back to the court.

ECOT’s educational operations have been suspended for its roughly 12,000 students, but the nonprofit corporation will continue to exist under the court arrangement. That leaves open the possibility of ECOT reopening if it wins its case being heard by the Ohio Supreme Court next month.

ECOT is challenging how state officials concluded the school was overpaid. The publicly funded e-school has been running out of money because the state started recouping tens of millions of dollars.