NYT: Trump ordered Mueller fired

Thu. January 25, 2018 at 8:26p.m.

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump wanted the Justice Department to dismiss Robert S. Mueller III, who is overseeing the Russia investigation.

But the top White House lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, said he would resign rather than carry out the directive to ask for Mueller’s firing.

