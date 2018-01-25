Mexican police find 100 lbs of fentanyl in multidrug stash
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican federal police say they found an astonishing multidrug shipment that included 100 pounds of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl near the city of Ensenada, Baja Calif.
The police said today the drug shipment included 914 pounds of crystal meth, 88 pounds of cocaine and 18.5 pounds of heroin.
Police arrested a man who was driving a sport utility vehicle stuffed with the drugs near Ensenada. The drugs were so bulky they were stuffed into a pile of sacks that filled the rear of the van.
The man was initially stopped because he lacked a front license plate.
Fentanyl can be fatal in doses of just a few milligrams.
