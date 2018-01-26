Massachusetts' only black state senator stepping down

BOSTON (AP) — The only black state senator in Massachusetts is stepping down to take a job with one of the region's top construction firms.

Democratic Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry said today she will be joining Suffolk Construction as a vice president in charge of diversity, inclusion and community relations.

Forry, whose parents emigrated from Haiti, had publicly expressed interest in running for Senate president if the post became available.

That job is currently being held by Democratic Sen. Harriette Chandler during an ongoing investigation into whether former Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg or his staff violated Senate rules in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rosenberg's husband, Bryon Hefner.

Forry, who lives in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, was elected to the Senate in 2013.

In a statement, Forry pointed to her family, including her husband, four children, aging parents and 103-year-old grandmother, as the main reason for her decision.

"They have all sacrificed so much to make me who I am. It is now my turn to truly put them first," she said.

Forry won praise from her colleagues.