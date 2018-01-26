ICE snubs Judiciary request to delay Adi deportation

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not grant a stay of removal for downtown businessman Amer “Al” Adi Othman, despite a request from the chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee.

The announcement prompted an angry reaction from his family Thursday afternoon after they saw Adi at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road, where he is in ICE custody.

“Our father was in a cage, and we talked to him through a glass barrier. It’s not fair. He is not a criminal, and we are not animals,” said Lina Adi, Adi’s daughter.

“While ICE acknowledges Congress’ authority to pass legislation providing immigration benefits to noncitizens, alien beneficiaries need not be present in the U.S. for a private immigration relief bill to be introduced, considered and/or enacted,” the ICE statement declares.

The statement said Adi will remain in custody pending his removal from the U.S.

The office of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, whose efforts resulted in the judiciary committee’s request, released a statement saying the congressman is “very disappointed” and he intends to exhaust every avenue available to secure Adi’s permanent residency.

ICE will not publicly provide a date for Adi’s deportation but said the agency has been in touch with his attorney.

His daughter said if they’re going to deport him, they need to do it now.

“He is on a hunger strike. His health is deteriorating. We’re worried about his safety. They don’t even care about his life,” Lina said.

