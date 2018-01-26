Former N.J. pastor sentenced for choking Kansas baby
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former New Jersey church pastor was sentenced to about 1.5 years in prison for an unprovoked attack on a stranger's baby inside a Kansas Walmart.
The Kansas City Star reports 55-year-old Oleh Zhownirovych was sentenced today to 11 months in prison and six months in the Johnson County Jail, to be served consecutively.
Zhownirovych pleaded no contest in December to felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery and was found guilty.
In October 2016, Zhownirovych walked up to a woman waiting in a checkout lane at a Walmart in Overland Park and began choking her 4-month-old daughter. The woman screamed and several people came to her aid and got the baby away from him. The child was not seriously injured.
Zhownirovych is the former pastor of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Clifton, N.J.
