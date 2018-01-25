Erykah Badu claims supportive Hitler stance 'misconstrued'

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Erykah Badu claims her words were "misconstrued" in the wake of a controversial interview in which she said she sees a "good" side to everyone, including Adolf Hitler.

In a series of tweets today, the singer stressed she was trying to impart a "message of compassion" and encouraged people to read the entire interview, not "out of context" and "selective" headlines. "I don't want 2 force U 2understand the way I love. I'm hopeful tho," she wrote.

The comments come a day after Vulture published an interview with Badu in which she had supportive things to say about Bill Cosby and Hitler.

"I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler," she said. Badu called him a "wonderful painter" and said he had a "terrible childhood," when asked to elaborate.

In a tweet today, the singer explained she "used the worst examples possible" to "exaggerate a show of compassion."

In the Vulture interview she was asked about separating art from the artist who made them, including the comedian Louis C.K., who has acknowledged masturbating in front of multiple women without their consent. Badu said, "I don't want to get scared into not thinking for myself. I weigh everything."

"I would have to really think about it and know the facts in each of those situations before I made a judgment," she continued.

On Cosby, Badu said, "I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he's done for the world. But if he's sick, why would I be angry with him?" She added that "sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people." Cosby has been accused by multiple women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.