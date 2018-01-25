Cleveland Cavaliers to begin arena makeover in February

Thu. January 25, 2018 at 6:25p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers officials say the $140 million renovation project for Quickens Loans Arena will start next month.

The Cavaliers said in a release Wednesday that barriers defining construction zones will start going up Feb. 5.

Officials say the project’s initial phase will focus on the outside of the building and affect entrances and exits for fans attending events at the arena. There also will be changes in vehicle traffic patterns in the arena area that will last until approximately mid-2019.

The Cavs said expansion of the north side of the arena will add an atrium space of roughly 42,500 square feet that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add about 6,300 square feet to the arena’s main concourse.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500