Cleveland Cavaliers to begin arena makeover in February
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers officials say the $140 million renovation project for Quickens Loans Arena will start next month.
The Cavaliers said in a release Wednesday that barriers defining construction zones will start going up Feb. 5.
Officials say the project’s initial phase will focus on the outside of the building and affect entrances and exits for fans attending events at the arena. There also will be changes in vehicle traffic patterns in the arena area that will last until approximately mid-2019.
The Cavs said expansion of the north side of the arena will add an atrium space of roughly 42,500 square feet that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add about 6,300 square feet to the arena’s main concourse.
