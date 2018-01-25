Baltimore Ravens player accused of stealing $15 phone charger
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested on a charge of stealing a phone charging cord from an Uber driver.
Court records show the former Alabama player was arrested today on a third-degree robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The 21-year-old Humphrey is free on bond after being held briefly.
The Tuscaloosa News reports records show an Uber driver claimed Humphrey borrowed a $15 charger on a pre-dawn ride to a University of Alabama campus hotel on Jan. 13 but refused to return it.
A charging document says Humphrey elbowed the driver and balled up a fist.
A Ravens statement says Humphrey told the team there was a misunderstanding over a phone charger he thought was his.
An attorney representing Humphrey didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 1, 2016 10:51 a.m.
Ex-astronaut indicted in traffic deaths of 2 girls in Alabama
- March 5, 2017 midnight
FACE-OFF
- December 14, 2017 midnight
Ravens not taking 0-13 Browns lightly
- April 28, 2017 3:06 p.m.
Treasurer accused of stealing $600,000 from Akron fire union
- October 7, 2017 4:09 p.m.
Summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.