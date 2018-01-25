Baltimore Ravens player accused of stealing $15 phone charger

Thu. January 25, 2018 at 4:50p.m.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested on a charge of stealing a phone charging cord from an Uber driver.

Court records show the former Alabama player was arrested today on a third-degree robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The 21-year-old Humphrey is free on bond after being held briefly.

The Tuscaloosa News reports records show an Uber driver claimed Humphrey borrowed a $15 charger on a pre-dawn ride to a University of Alabama campus hotel on Jan. 13 but refused to return it.

A charging document says Humphrey elbowed the driver and balled up a fist.

A Ravens statement says Humphrey told the team there was a misunderstanding over a phone charger he thought was his.

An attorney representing Humphrey didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

