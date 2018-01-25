Youngstown council committee to discuss plowing problems Thursday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

City council’s safety committee will meet Thursday to discuss ways to improve snow removal after council members received numerous complaints from residents last week about how the city handled plowing.

Residents complained about the condition of side streets that were largely or completely ignored by street department snow plows during and after the storm.

During that snowstorm, the city used 13 plows with each driver doing 12-hour shifts, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

