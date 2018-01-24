UPDATE | Williams pleads guilty to Austintown teen's 2014 killing
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to the 2014 killing a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a Mercer County, Pa., waste facility.
Ricki Williams, 22, of Lansdowne Boulevard, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder , two counts of aggravated burglary and kidnapping and one count each of tampering with evidence and intimidation for the stabbing death of Gina Burger.
In the plea deal, Mahoning County prosecutors agreed to remove the death specifications on the aggravated murder charges and will recommend life without parole.
