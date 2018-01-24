UPDATE | Williams pleads guilty to Austintown teen's 2014 killing

Wed. January 24, 2018 at 3:21p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to the 2014 killing a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a Mercer County, Pa., waste facility.

Ricki Williams, 22, of Lansdowne Boulevard, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder , two counts of aggravated burglary and kidnapping and one count each of tampering with evidence and intimidation for the stabbing death of Gina Burger.

In the plea deal, Mahoning County prosecutors agreed to remove the death specifications on the aggravated murder charges and will recommend life without parole.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500