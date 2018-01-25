Wild dogs roaming Newton Township; people, animals attacked

NEWTON FALLS — The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents in the Newton Falls area to use caution and beware of aggressive dogs that have attacked two people, including a deputy sheriff, within the past three days.

Residents are also encouraged not to approach the dogs due to their aggressive natures and report any sightings to the county 911 Center.

On Monday an employee of Venture Plastics on Ravenna-Warren Road in Newton Township was attacked by three German shepherds running lose on company property. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of numerous cuts suffered in the attack. Two of the dogs were black with tan paws and the third dog was black and tan in color.

On Tuesday, the dogs were spotted in the area of state Route 534 and Carson-Salt Springs Road in Newton Township but were not found by a search by deputies.

County deputies were called to the East River Road area today in reference to three German shepherd dogs attacking farm animals. While searching, a deputy fired a shot at the dogs who charged him aggressively. The dogs ran back into the woods. Deputies, assisted by Newton Falls Village police, searched the area on foot and with all-terrain vehicles but could not find the dogs.