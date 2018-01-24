Tickets to Mayor Jamael Tito Brown's inaugural ball sold out
YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown’s first inaugural ball is now sold out, he announced today.
The ball is Saturday at Stambaugh Auditorium’s Tyler Grand Ballroom.
Proceeds from the event will go to local charities.
