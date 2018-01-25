Thousands expected for expanded 14th Salem Super Cruise in June

SALEM

Even though it’s mid-winter with a dusting of snow coating the ground, members of a longtime car club are thinking about and planning in a big way for summer.

“This will be the largest event in the history of Salem, Ohio. I’m expecting 80,000 to 100,000 people,” Sam Sicilia said about the 14th annual Salem Super Cruise, set for June 7-10.

Sicilia, spokesman for the Mahoning Valley Corvette Club, spoke during this evening’s organizational meeting in Salem City Hall about the many roles the 56-year-old car club will play in assisting with the super cruise.

Unlike previous such events, which have been in a rather centralized section of downtown, this family-friendly show will feature expanded attractions throughout most of the central business district, he said.

After the meeting, Mayor John Berlin said that a business will soon open that could bring up to 200 jobs to the area.

