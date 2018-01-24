Selected local stocks

Wed. January 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1252.41-0.53

Aqua America, .71 35.920.24

Avalon Holdings,2.350.26

Chemical Bank, .2756.800.45

Community Health Sys.5.42 -0.49

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.700.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.25-0.15

First Energy, 1.44 32.01-0.44

Fifth/Third, .5232.910.14

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.980.00

FNB Corp., .4814.52-0.01

General Motors, 1.5243.430.14

General Electric, .9216.890.72

Huntington Bank, .28 16.02-0.01

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.58-0.08

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.25-0.08

Key Corp, .3421.630.24

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 27.380.13

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.52-0.71

PNC, 2.20155.860.14

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60166.140.04

Stoneridge 24.97-0.45

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.80-0.01

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

