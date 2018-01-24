Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1252.41-0.53
Aqua America, .71 35.920.24
Avalon Holdings,2.350.26
Chemical Bank, .2756.800.45
Community Health Sys.5.42 -0.49
Cortland Bancorp, .2820.700.00
Farmers Nat., .1615.25-0.15
First Energy, 1.44 32.01-0.44
Fifth/Third, .5232.910.14
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.980.00
FNB Corp., .4814.52-0.01
General Motors, 1.5243.430.14
General Electric, .9216.890.72
Huntington Bank, .28 16.02-0.01
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.58-0.08
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.25-0.08
Key Corp, .3421.630.24
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 27.380.13
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 209.52-0.71
PNC, 2.20155.860.14
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60166.140.04
Stoneridge 24.97-0.45
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.80-0.01
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
