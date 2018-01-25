Police searching for missing woman

Wed. January 24, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Amy Hambrick, 30, was last heard from Nov. 10, said her mother, Debby Dolin of West Virginia.

Dolin said she reported her daughter missing after a friend she was staying with in Youngstown said on Thanksgiving that he had not heard from Hambrick since Nov. 10. That is when she filed a missing-persons report with city police.

Dolin said she also filed a missing-persons report for her daughter with police in West Virginia.

Her daughter has a 10-year-old daughter that lives with her other grandparents, Dolin said. She said her daughter has had addiction issues that have worsened over the last year.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000