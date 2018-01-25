Police searching for missing woman
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.
Amy Hambrick, 30, was last heard from Nov. 10, said her mother, Debby Dolin of West Virginia.
Dolin said she reported her daughter missing after a friend she was staying with in Youngstown said on Thanksgiving that he had not heard from Hambrick since Nov. 10. That is when she filed a missing-persons report with city police.
Dolin said she also filed a missing-persons report for her daughter with police in West Virginia.
Her daughter has a 10-year-old daughter that lives with her other grandparents, Dolin said. She said her daughter has had addiction issues that have worsened over the last year.
