Mahoning Co. uses SteelFusion to better serve community

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

San Francisco-based Riverbed Technology announced today that Mahoning County’s IT department is using Riverbed SteelFusion as the foundation for a digital transformation.

The technology enables all county agencies, from the jail and the courts, to county engineers and the dog warden, to better serve the community.

SteelFusion has eliminated the problem of network and data backups spilling over into the workday, and degrading application performance. More importantly, by freeing up space on the network, it allowed the IT team to upgrade agencies from paper-based to digital. SteelFusion also permits an expanded use of data-intensive applications such as geographic information systems.

Previously, IT services were delivered from servers located at eight sites across the county.

As the volume of each office’s data grew, backing it up to a central location became a problem.

Riverbed SteelFusion is a Software-Defined Edge (SD-Edge) solution that allowed the county to converge remote storage, server, backup and networking infrastructure into one small appliance, while securing 100 percent of its data in the data center and delivering application performance as if the data resided locally.