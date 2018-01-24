Mahoning Co. uses SteelFusion to better serve community
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
San Francisco-based Riverbed Technology announced today that Mahoning County’s IT department is using Riverbed SteelFusion as the foundation for a digital transformation.
The technology enables all county agencies, from the jail and the courts, to county engineers and the dog warden, to better serve the community.
SteelFusion has eliminated the problem of network and data backups spilling over into the workday, and degrading application performance. More importantly, by freeing up space on the network, it allowed the IT team to upgrade agencies from paper-based to digital. SteelFusion also permits an expanded use of data-intensive applications such as geographic information systems.
Previously, IT services were delivered from servers located at eight sites across the county.
As the volume of each office’s data grew, backing it up to a central location became a problem.
Riverbed SteelFusion is a Software-Defined Edge (SD-Edge) solution that allowed the county to converge remote storage, server, backup and networking infrastructure into one small appliance, while securing 100 percent of its data in the data center and delivering application performance as if the data resided locally.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 27, 2016 midnight
Why fingers make handy, if not foolproof, digital keys
- January 17, 2018 9:55 p.m.
MCCTC'S Digital Design & Print program gives students edge for jobs, college
- August 2, 2017 6:09 p.m.
Next big leap for Apple? - augmented reality
- November 1, 2017 midnight
It’s time for men in Valley to hairy up to fight cancer
- April 19, 2017 midnight
Facebook CEO wants to augment your reality
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.