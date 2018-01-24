Mahoning Co. elections board adopts ballot-counting policy
YOUNGSTOWN - The Mahoning County Board of Elections adopted a policy tonight that addresses how it conducts elections.
This comes in response to the Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted insisting that a policy be made after a mistake led to the double counting of more than 6,000 early-vote ballots.
One key change is the board will restrict the number of people allowed inside the vote tabulation room when ballots are counted.
