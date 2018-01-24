Liberty trustees to discuss JEDD with Girard on Friday

Wed. January 24, 2018 at 5:35p.m.

WARREN — Liberty Township trustees will meet with the Trumbull County Planning Commission at 11 a.m. Friday at the commission office, 185 E. Market St., to discuss a possible Joint Economic Development District with the city of Girard.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500