Judge Rusu announces appointments to Mill Creek MetroParks board

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. of Mahoning County Probate Court has appointed Jeff Harvey and Paul Olivier to fill two open seats on the Mill Creek MetroParks board.

Harvey and Olivier replace two board members who did not seek reappointment when their terms ended last month.

Harvey is a local business owner, president of Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley, and longtime park volunteer.

Olivier is senior vice president/chief network integration officer at Mercy Health.