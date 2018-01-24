Grandpa who fractured grandson's elbow gets 9 years

WARREN

Michael Tenney of Champion continued to maintain his innocence during his sentencing hearing today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for causing a severe fracture of his grandson's elbow, but got 9 1/2 years in prison.

"Mr. Tenney, you got drunk, you got mad and you destroyed the arm of your 6-year-old grandson," Judge Ronald Rice said as he began his pronouncement of Tenney's sentence.

Tenney, 61, of Woodrow Avenue, was convicted at trial last week on one count of felonious assault and two counts of child endangering for pulling on his grandson's arm while watching him and his little brother at Tenney's home last January.

The judge said Tenney has a record of 17 previous criminal convictions.