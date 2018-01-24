College to present recital Friday

Wed. January 24, 2018 at 2:05p.m.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA

Dr. Timothy Winfield and Dr. Nancy DeSalvo will present their trumpet and piano recital, “Musical Shorts and Landscapes,” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Wallace Memorial Chapel at Westminster College. The event is free.

Winfield and DeSalvo will premiere the latest compositions by Dr. Jason Howard and award-winning composer Joshua Hobbs. The recital will also feature music written by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Walter Hartley, John Williams and Herbert L. Clarke. For information, contact Tom Fields at fieldste@westminster.edu or 724-946-7190.

