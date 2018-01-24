Cardinal Mooney hosts 26th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner

POLAND — On Feb. 18, Cardinal Mooney High School will host its 26th annual Athletic Hall of Fame dinner at the Lake Club, 1140 Paulin Road.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. A dinner buffet will begin at 6:45 with the induction ceremony set for 8 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each with a table of eight for $600.

Bob Stoops, former University of Oklahoma head football coach, will give the welcoming remarks on behalf of the Stoops family.

All proceeds go directly to the Ron Stoops Scholarship Fund, which has been established by the Stoops family to provide tuition scholarships for students who attend Cardinal Mooney.