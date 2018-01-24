Candlelight vigil underway for Al Adi
YOUNGSTOWN — The support for Amer "Al" Adi Othman, known locally as Adi, just keeps coming.
More than 70 people are at Unitarian Universalist Church on Elm Street for a candlelight vigil to demand the release of Adi who is in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road.
Adi, a downtown businessman, was taken into custody last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an effort to eventually deport him to his native Jordan.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
