Campbell hires Jennings as head football coach
CAMPBELL — Albert "Butch" Jennings has been hired as the head football coach at Campbell High School.
The school district announced the hiring in a news release on Wednesday afternoon. Jennings' hiring was approved by the Campbell Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday night.
Jennings has coached for 12 years at various levels. He was a two-time Virginia Independent High School State Coach of the Year during the 2012 and 2013 seasons after winning two back-to-back state championships.
Most recently, Jennings was the head coach at Valley Christian in 2016.
Ed Rozum, who has coached the Campbell football team over the last several years, reportedly informed the district he recently that he would not return to the position in 2018.
