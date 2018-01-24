American Legion Riders host fundraiser

Wed. January 24, 2018 at 2:04p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

American Legion Riders of Columbiana will host its 9th annual chili cook-off from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Vineyards at Pine Lake, 14101 Market St. Proceeds will benefit Reach Across America, DAV and Blue Star Mothers.

