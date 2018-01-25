After mistake, Mahoning elections board makes changes
YOUNGSTOWN
At the insistence of the Ohio secretary of state, the Mahoning County Board of Elections adopted a policy that addresses how it handles elections.
This came after a mistake was made during last November’s general election that led to the double counting of more than 6,000 early-vote ballots.
Secretary of State Jon Husted required the board on Dec. 22 to submit a final report by Jan. 31 to his office addressing shortcomings in the handling of ballots and communication among staff, board members, media and the public. That came after his office read articles in The Vindicator about the double-count error.
The policy the board adopted Wednesday restricts access to locations where ballots are counted.
Read more about the changes in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 24, 2018 5:31 p.m.
Mahoning Co. elections board adopts ballot-counting policy
- January 25, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Mahoning Co. elections board adopts new policy
- January 3, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Mahoning elections director proposes changes to comply with secretary of state order
- December 22, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Secretary of state asks Mahoning elections board to address shortcomings
- December 23, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Secretary of State orders Mahoning board to adopt new elections policies
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.