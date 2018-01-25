After mistake, Mahoning elections board makes changes

YOUNGSTOWN

At the insistence of the Ohio secretary of state, the Mahoning County Board of Elections adopted a policy that addresses how it handles elections.

This came after a mistake was made during last November’s general election that led to the double counting of more than 6,000 early-vote ballots.

Secretary of State Jon Husted required the board on Dec. 22 to submit a final report by Jan. 31 to his office addressing shortcomings in the handling of ballots and communication among staff, board members, media and the public. That came after his office read articles in The Vindicator about the double-count error.

The policy the board adopted Wednesday restricts access to locations where ballots are counted.

Read more about the changes in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.