Woman, 86, placed on probation after plea in Pa. bank robbery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elderly woman has been placed on one-year probation after pleading guilty to lesser charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery.
Court records indicate that 86-year-old Emily Coakley entered pleas to counts of possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault. Other charges including robbery and theft were withdrawn.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Coakley, who uses a walker, had a handgun when she demanded $400 from the TD Bank in University City on Nov. 21.
Spokesman Ben Waxman of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office said today Coakley believed the bank had shorted her $400. He cited her health issues and the fact the gun was empty as factors in the plea deal for nonreporting probation.
