Vigil Wednesday for Al Adi
YOUNGSTOWN
A community vigil for Amer “Al” Adi is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1st Unitarian Universalist Church at 1105 Elm St.
Adi remains in a cell at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road on the East Side. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took him into custody a week ago today at what was thought would be a check-in meeting in Cleveland.
Since taken into custody, Adi, a well-known downtown businessman, has been on a hunger strike in a fight against his detainment.
Today was his seventh day without food.
