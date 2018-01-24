Vigil Wednesday for Al Adi

YOUNGSTOWN

A community vigil for Amer “Al” Adi is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1st Unitarian Universalist Church at 1105 Elm St.

Adi remains in a cell at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road on the East Side. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement took him into custody a week ago today at what was thought would be a check-in meeting in Cleveland.

Since taken into custody, Adi, a well-known downtown businessman, has been on a hunger strike in a fight against his detainment.

Today was his seventh day without food.