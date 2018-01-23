UPDATE | 2 dead, 17 injured in Ky. school shooting; suspect held

1:49 p.m.

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A 15-year-old student opened fire with a handgun inside a rural Kentucky high school this morning, killing two of his classmates, injuring 17 and sending hundreds fleeing for safety.

Police were seen leading a teenager away in handcuffs and said the suspect will be charged with murder. It was the nation's first fatal school shooting of 2018.

Students ran for their lives out of Marshall County High School, jumping into cars and running down a highway, some not stopping until they reached a McDonald's restaurant more than a mile away.

"They was running and crying and screaming," said Mitchell Garland, who provided shelter to between 50 and 100 students inside his nearby business. "They was just kids running down the highway. They were trying to get out of there."

A half-dozen ambulances and numerous police cars converged on the school, along with officers in black fatigues carrying assault rifles. Federal authorities responded, and Sen. Mitch McConnell sent staffers. Gov. Matt Bevin rushed from the Capitol to the scene. Parents left their cars on both sides of an adjacent road, desperately trying to find their teenagers.

Two 15-year-olds were killed. A girl died at the scene, and a boy died later at a hospital, the governor said, adding that all of the victims are believed to be students.

The shooter will be charged with murder and attempted murder, Bevin said. Police did not release his identity, nor did they describe a motive.

12:23 p.m.

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Someone with a gun opened fire inside a rural Kentucky high school this morning, killing one person and injuring nine others.

Police said a suspect was apprehended, and there is no reason to suspect anyone else in the first fatal school shooting of 2018.

Nearly 100 children ran out of Marshall County High School seeking safety, said Mitchell Garland, who rushed outside of his business when he heard about the shooting.

"They was running and crying and screaming," he said. "They was just kids running down the highway. They were trying to get out of there."

A half-dozen ambulances and numerous police cars converged on the school. Officers in black fatigues carrying assault rifles showed up as well. Federal authorities also responded, and Gov. Matt Bevin ran out of the Capitol to rush to the school. Parents left their cars on both sides of an adjacent road, desperately trying to find their children.

One victim died at the scene, a person is in custody and the Kentucky State Police have no reason to suspect anyone else, Trooper Jody Cash told the Murray Ledger & Times newspaper. No more information about the suspected shooter or the apprehension was immediately released.

Nine people were injured in the gunfire, which happened in a common area before classes began, according to Brian Roy, the county's former sheriff, who told the Louisville Courier-Journal he had spoken with people at the scene.

Seven victims were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management told WDRB-TV. Three of them were flown to Nashville, Tennessee's Vanderbilt University Medical Center, spokeswoman Tavia Smith said, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) away.

10:02 a.m.

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded this morning in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

In a tweet from a verified account, Gov. Matt Bevin said it happened at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.

In the tweet, Bevin says a shooting suspect was in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tenn.

•••

A Kentucky TV station is reporting a confirmed a shooting at Marshall County High School.

There is a heavy police presence and ambulances on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates