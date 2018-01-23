Schumer takes back wall offer in new immigration push
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has taken back his offer of billions of dollars for President Donald Trump's long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Schumer spokesman Matt House says Schumer's office notified the White House that Friday's offer to combine wall funding with legal protections for 700,000 younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally was off the table. Trump had rejected the offer.
Senate Democrats angered their liberal, activist political base Monday by yielding on GOP demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal.
President Donald Trump tweeted today "nobody knows" whether a deal can be achieved.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 14, 2017 9:20 a.m.
President Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants
- September 14, 2017 11:45 a.m.
President Trump says immigration deal must include wall
- January 22, 2018 midnight
Shutdown rolls into workweek as talks drag on
- January 22, 2018 6:24 p.m.
SHUTDOWN UPDATE | Congress votes to reopen government; Trump's quick signature expected
- January 21, 2018 6:15 p.m.
Deal emerges in effort to end government shutdown
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.