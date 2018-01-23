Pa. man pleads guilty to causing wife’s 2016 suicide
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An elderly western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing the suicide of his wife.
Edward Friday, 82, entered the plea last week in an agreement with Westmoreland County prosecutors, who dismissed homicide and first-degree murder charges.
Police in Rostraver say they found 82-year-old Wilma Jean Friday bleeding from a large neck wound in May 2016. They say her husband said the couple had a suicide pact and he cut his wife’s throat because she couldn’t do it herself, then slit his wrists and took 20 painkillers. He survived. She died two days later.
Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson says police never determined why the couple apparently entered into a suicide pact. Defense attorney Michael Machen told the judge the suicide charge was the appropriate offense.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 14, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Tarentum, Pa., man serving 30 days in Trumbull County also has charges back home
- October 3, 2017 midnight
Couple enters pleas in ‘15 North Side shooting
- July 10, 2017 10:16 a.m.
Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife’s 3 toddlers
- August 31, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Prosecutor: Man fatally shot by Howland police wanted 'suicide by cop'
- October 2, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Youngstown couple enter pleas in 2015 shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.