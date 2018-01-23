Mount Union to host Army War College panel Thursday

Tue. January 23, 2018 at 12:26p.m.

ALLIANCE — The Department of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Mount Union will host a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chapman Hall room 202 on the topic “Old and New Threats Facing the U.S. in the 21st Century.”

Mount Union students will moderate the event, with the panel consisting of four officers from the U.S. Army War College: Col. Eric S. Crider, Cmdr. Brett W. Holdiman, Lt. Col. Johnathan A. Shine and Col. Mark McPherson. The event is free.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000