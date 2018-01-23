Mount Union to host Army War College panel Thursday
ALLIANCE — The Department of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Mount Union will host a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chapman Hall room 202 on the topic “Old and New Threats Facing the U.S. in the 21st Century.”
Mount Union students will moderate the event, with the panel consisting of four officers from the U.S. Army War College: Col. Eric S. Crider, Cmdr. Brett W. Holdiman, Lt. Col. Johnathan A. Shine and Col. Mark McPherson. The event is free.
