Man taken to hospital after Youngstown home invasion
YOUNGSTOWN
A man has been taken to the hospital after someone forced their way inside his home in the 700 block of East Midlothian Boulevard about 1:30 p.m. today.
Detectives and crime lab personnel are on the scene.
Police said several items were taken
