Man taken to hospital after Youngstown home invasion

Tue. January 23, 2018 at 2:44p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man has been taken to the hospital after someone forced their way inside his home in the 700 block of East Midlothian Boulevard about 1:30 p.m. today. 

Detectives and crime lab personnel are on the scene.

Police said several items were taken

