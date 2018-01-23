A magnitude 8.2 earthquake near Alaska prompts tsunami warning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska’s Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada’s British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”
Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.
People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.
