Girard man charged with making threats

GIRARD — A city man who was being sent to the Trumbull County Jail after already being charged with domestic violence was given additional charges after making death threats, according to a police report.

Harvey Robison, 49, made a comment in reference to his domestic-violence charge, saying, ''Isn't that what happened to your old boy? Wasn't it a domestic?'' the report said.

The officer asked if Robison was talking about Justin Leo, and the officer said yes. The officer reported the comment seemed to imply a threat to the Girard Police Department.

Then, Robison told police he wished they would have shot and killed him, and they will have to make frequent visits to his house when he "bonds out," the report said.

Police said Robison continued making threats, saying he slapped his girlfriend but next time she would "inhale his fist." At the county jail, he was advised there wouldn't be a bond, and he said his girlfriend was going to die if she was still at their shared house, the report said.

Robison was charged with aggravated menacing. Police advised the girlfriend of his threats.