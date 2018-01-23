Fla. teen charged with carjacking elderly woman
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a teenager suspected with two others of carjacking an elderly woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Florida Walmart.
The Sun Sentinel reports the 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday and charged with felony carjacking. The boy's mother had contacted police after details of the robbery were released. The Broward Sheriff's Office says they're still seeking two other suspects.
The robbery happened Jan. 15 outside the Lauderdale Lakes Walmart. Surveillance video shows three males surround the 81-year-old woman as one of them points a gun at her and demands her keys. The woman's car was found a short time later about 2 miles from the store. She wasn't injured.
The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles who have been charged with crimes.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 3, 2017 midnight
Man suspected in slaying arrested after carjackings
- April 15, 2017 midnight
Teen accused in death of other teen
- November 23, 2017 midnight
Summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman
- June 6, 2017 10:27 a.m.
Mom charged after boy’s teeth pulled in Walmart restroom
- September 7, 2017 10:50 a.m.
Woman charged for stealing from her elderly grandmother
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.