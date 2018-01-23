BUSINESS DIGEST

Denny’s closes

BOARDMAN

The Denny’s restaurant on U.S. Route 224 is closed. A sign on the door said a new project is pending and to check back when it’s finished.

Gas prices hold steady in NE Ohio

Northeast Ohio gas prices held steady this week at $2.423 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Motorists in five Great Lakes and Central states are among the minority in the country seeing pump price decreases on the week, including Ohio, which was down 8 cents. All other states in the region are paying 1 to 5 cents more at the pump for a gallon of regular gasoline compared to Jan. 15. The average price per gallon in Youngstown was $2.414. The lowest price in Northeast Ohio was in Ravenna at $2.310.

Netflix not worried about net neutrality

SAN FRANCISCO

Netflix once fought fiercely for net neutrality, fearing that its online video service would suffer if internet providers were free to discriminate against it. But now that it boasts one of television’s largest audiences, Netflix isn’t spending much time worrying about the demise of the government rules that once protected it.

“Netflix’s fortress is so strong now that net neutrality has become background noise for them,” said GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1252.90-0.20

Aqua America, .71 35.70 -0.02

Avalon Holdings,2.080.03

Chemical Bank, .2756.35-0.16

Community Health Sys.5.910.70

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.700.00

Farmers Nat., .1615.40 -0.10

First Energy, 1.44 32.463.06

Fifth/Third, .5232.770.27

FirstMerit Corp.,— —

First Niles Financial, .1210.980.00

FNB Corp., .4814.530.19

General Motors, 1.5243.270.12

General Electric, .9216.17-0.09

Huntington Bank, .28 16.030.22

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.66 -0.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.351.34

Key Corp, .3421.380.22

LaFarge, .34— —

Macy’s, 1.51 27.260.25

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 210.26-0.68

PNC, 2.20155.720.47

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60166.101.86

Stoneridge 25.42 -0.93

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.810.04

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.