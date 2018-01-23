Boardman's marching band makes 100th birthday surprise

NORTH LIMA — When Margaret LoCicero was asked what she wanted for her 100th birthday, she jokingly told people, “A marching band.”

Much to her surprise, that’s exactly what she got.

As she sat in a balloon-adorned chair in Marian Living Center, a tiara perched on her head and two of her children sitting next to her, musical notes could be heard from the hallway.

Slowly, dozens of Boardman High School band members filed into the room, playing their instruments. The band regaled LoCicero and her fellow residents with several songs.

After the band wrapped up, LoCicero was overwhelmed.

“I was just so impressed,” she said.