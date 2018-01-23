Berlin Center man wins $12k toward mortgage

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate is offering fans at select Youngstown State University men’s and women’s home basketball games the opportunity to have Burgan pay their mortgage for a year.

Bill Cupler of Berlin Center was the contestant Saturday who made the half-court shot at Beeghly Center to have $12,000 paid on his mortgage.

People can enter to have a chance at three more games this season, including this Saturday at the women’s game, to win the $12,000.

The Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge Sweepstakes will take place at halftime of select YSU men’s and women’s home basketball games this season.

Two lucky fans at each game have the opportunity to win the $12,000 prize by having one chance at making a half-court shot.

The next chances are at 1 p.m. Saturday, women’s game against Wright State; 7 p.m. Feb. 3, men’s game against Wright State; and 1 p.m. Feb. 17, women’s game against Green Bay.

Fans can visit www.BetterWithBurgan.com to enter for a chance to win two tickets to one of the select YSU men’s or women’s home games and participate in the challenge at halftime of that game.

Only one entry is permitted per person over the course of the sweepstakes period, and multiple entries do not increase the chance of being chosen. Registration period is open until Feb. 3.