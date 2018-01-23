910th Airlift Wing and Youngstown Air Reserve Station are fully operational
VIENNA
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and the 910th Airlift Wing returned to normal operations this morning after the partial shutdown of the federal government ended.
The shutdown, which went into effect at midnight on Jan. 20, caused 294 of the unit’s full-time staff members to be placed on furlough status Monday morning and training operations to cease. Seventy six staff members were excepted from the furlough due to the critical nature of their jobs. Excepted members were mostly firefighter and security personnel.
President Donald Trump signed a bill reopening the government late Monday, ending a 69-hour display of partisan dysfunction after Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations. They relented in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant “dreamers” and other contentious issues.
