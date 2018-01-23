18-year-old dead after stabbing, Cleve. police search for suspects

Tue. January 23, 2018 at 2:54p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a city home.

Police say they found the unidentified man Monday afternoon with stab wounds to the throat. Cleveland.com reports witnesses, who called 911 after discovering the body, said they noticed stab wounds on other parts of his body.

The man who found the body was taken away from the area by police. Official say they have not made any arrests in the case yet, but are looking for two men who ran away from the area following the stabbing.

Witnesses told police they attempted CPR on the man before police arrived, but it didn’t work.

Firefighters later showed up to the home to hose blood off the driveway.

