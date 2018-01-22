Youngstown woman pulls her gun, scares off burglar

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 56-year-old woman inside a West Side home today scared off a burglar by pulling a gun on him she had hidden under her pillow.

Officers were called about 9:35 a.m. to the 1600 block of Mayfield Avenue, where reports said the woman’s 75-year-old husband was in a recliner downstairs when a man wearing a mask appeared in his living room with a handgun.

The man went upstairs after he heard a cough, reports said, and pointed the gun at the woman’s face while she was still in bed. She then got her gun and the burglar ran away, reports said. Reports said the burglar fired a shot at the woman but missed before getting away.

Police did find a 9mm shell casing inside the home. Reports said the woman told police she thinks the intruder came through a dog door in the home because their regular door was locked.