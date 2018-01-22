Youngstown air reserve base shuts down due to Washington actions

Staff report

VIENNA

Due to the partial shutdown of the federal government which went into effect at midnight on Jan. 20, the 910th Airlift Wing and Youngstown Air Reserve Station are in a non-operating status until further notice. Installation employees were asked to report for duty as normal this morning in order to sign their furlough notice and conduct an orderly shutdown.

Until further guidance is issued, the base will cease normal operations and be unable to provide some services to Department of Defense ID card holders including ID card issuance services.

YARS is the fourth-largest employer in the Mahoning Valley, with nearly 2,000 employees. During the shutdown, unless further guidance is issued, civilian employees will be placed in a furloughed no pay, no work status. Military and non-furloughed civilian Reserve Citizen Airmen (those who are excepted because they are performing work that, by law, may continue during a lapse in appropriations) will continue to work and will continue to earn pay for the period of the shutdown but will not receive it until Congress provides appropriations.