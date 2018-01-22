Two township men arrested after bar fight

AUSTINTOWN

High blood alcohol content and a confrontation resulted in arrests of two township men at a local bar early Sunday.

Patrick McNamara, 48, of Edinburgh Drive, and Donald Ellashek, 37, of Westgate Boulevard, were arrested at Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill following an altercation involving several men before 2 a.m., according to the report.

McNamara was found on the bar floor kicking a man in the face and torso, the report said. Security footage showed McNamara punching a man in the face, and knocking another to the floor, according to the report.

Police used force to handcuff McNamara, who broke away from officers twice, the report said. He is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault.

Police said the fight spurred from a confrontation between Ellashek and McNamara.

Ellashek was found outside the bar with another man and his wife, all three of whom were yelling, according to the report. When an officer told them to quiet down, Ellashek said: “Don’t yell at my wife or I’ll slap you,” and continued to say he had “beef” with Austintown police, and threatened officers, the report said.

Ellashek was resistant while officers handcuffed and escorted him to a police cruiser, according to the report. While in custody, Ellashek yelled racial slurs directed at the officers, the report said.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.