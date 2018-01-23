Supporters gather and write letters in support of Adi
YOUNGSTOWN
Amer "Al" Adi's supporters are all gathered at his business writing letters to him and to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.
Adi has been in ICE custody since last Tuesday when he went to the office for what was expected to be a routine meeting.
He is at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on Hubbard Road.
Adi owns the Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli and Circle Hookah and Bar.
