Poland community members seek to restore bridge

POLAND — In the years after the village’s Riverside Cemetery Bridge was built, the cast- and wrought-iron bowstring truss bridge was a main thoroughfare between the Mahoning River and New Castle, Pa.

Today, traffic flows down U.S. Route 224, and the Riverside bridge is a quiet pedestrian walkway stretching across Yellow Creek from state Route 616 to the north end of Riverside Drive.

Much has changed in the 141-year history of the bridge, the style of which used to be common across the United States and now is one of the last of its kind.

Partly due to its rarity, community members are coming together in an effort to restore the span.

“It is one of three in the entire United States,” said Rebecca Rogers, a village resident and architectural historian who is organizing the effort. “It is one of the most important bridges in Ohio, and it’s beautiful and accessible and very easy for us to visit and enjoy.”

