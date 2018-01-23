O'Reilly's Auto Parts store comes to Campbell
CAMPBELL — A land developer told Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips in 2015 that an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts wouldn’t be interested in opening a location in the city.
“But I wasn’t about to take no for an answer,” Phillips said.
Earlier this month, an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts opened on McCartney Road.
After taking office in 2015, Phillips wanted to make headway on a campaign promise to bring new businesses into the city. O’Reilly’s Auto Parts was one of several businesses he hoped to court, so he reached out to the business directly.
