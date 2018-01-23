Milwaukee Bucks fire coach Jason Kidd

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Jason Kidd today amid a midseason slide that has left the playoff hopeful in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

It was a surprising end to Kidd's three-plus season tenure in Milwaukee, when the Bucks made the playoffs twice. Giannis Antetokounmpo turned into an All-Star under his watch, and the Bucks were considered an emerging force in the East at the start of the season.

But the Bucks had lost four of five to fall to 23-22 going into tonight's home game against Phoenix, and had been prone to defensive lapses especially on the perimeter. Assistant coach Joe Prunty was serving as head coach.

General manager Jon Horst, who was promoted from director of basketball operations in June, said it was time for a change and the move was made with "unanimous support of ownership."

Under Kidd, the Bucks had a regular-season record of 139-152.