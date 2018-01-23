BREAKING: A magnitude 8.2 earthquake near Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Mexico: Woman slain, dismembered, cooked; ex is suspect

Mon. January 22, 2018 at 10:25p.m.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico are investigating the killing of a young woman in which they believe she was slain and her dismembered remains cooked on a stove.

Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being classified as a "femicide."

Guerrero state prosecutors say in a statement the woman left her home in the city of Taxco the morning of Jan. 13. She later said she would pick up her children at her ex-husband's home in the afternoon, but was not heard from again.

It says the victim's remains were discovered today.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez confirms the woman's "dismembered" remains were found inside pots atop a stove. He says that "it is presumed that she was cooked."

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$318500


Negley


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$465000