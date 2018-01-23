Mexico: Woman slain, dismembered, cooked; ex is suspect
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico are investigating the killing of a young woman in which they believe she was slain and her dismembered remains cooked on a stove.
Her ex-husband is suspected in what is being classified as a "femicide."
Guerrero state prosecutors say in a statement the woman left her home in the city of Taxco the morning of Jan. 13. She later said she would pick up her children at her ex-husband's home in the afternoon, but was not heard from again.
It says the victim's remains were discovered today.
State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez confirms the woman's "dismembered" remains were found inside pots atop a stove. He says that "it is presumed that she was cooked."
